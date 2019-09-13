Bidvest Wits score low in African cups
Frankly, you could put your head on the block and predict that Bidvest Wits would be eliminated in the early stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Clever Boys face off against eSwatini side Young Buffaloes in the first leg of the first round at Mavuso Sports grounds in Manzini tomorrow (3.30pm). Wits are even travelling by bus today.
In African club competitions, Wits have not put in a 100% commitment in recent years. While SA teams have been encouraged to help fly the country's flag on the continent like 2016 Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns, Wits have continuously fielded a second-string team, which in a way is an indication that they would rather not participate, probably to channel their energies in domestic competitions.
It also seems that some teams believe that African club competitions don't have the desired financial rewards and teams make a loss, unless they go further in the respective competitions.
Wits' former chief executive Jose Ferreira said before he left the club recently that the Confederation Cup is not a priority for them.
Wits have even faltered in the Champions League. Last year, they were knocked out in the first round of the competition by Angolan champions Primeiro de Agosto.
The team that seems excited about playing in Africa is GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy, who are meeting CNaPS Sport of Madagascar at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday in their first round, first leg tie (3pm).
Wits' CAF Confed Cup performance
2015
(Preliminary stage)
Wits 3-0 Royal Leopards (Swaziland)
Royal Leopards 3-0 Wits
*Leopards won 7-6 on penalties
2016
(Preliminary stage)
LightStars (Seychelles) 0-3 Wits; Wits 6-0 LightStars
(First round)
Wits 0-3 Azam (Tanzania)
Azam 4-3 Wits
2017
(PlayOff round)
Wits 0-0 Smouha (Egypt)
Smouha 1-0 Wits
2018
(PlayOff round)
Wits 1-1 Enyimba (Nigeria)
Enyimba 0-0 Wits
Enyimba progressed on the away goal