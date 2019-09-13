Bidvest Wits score low in African cups

Frankly, you could put your head on the block and predict that Bidvest Wits would be eliminated in the early stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Clever Boys face off against eSwatini side Young Buffaloes in the first leg of the first round at Mavuso Sports grounds in Manzini tomorrow (3.30pm). Wits are even travelling by bus today.

In African club competitions, Wits have not put in a 100% commitment in recent years. While SA teams have been encouraged to help fly the country's flag on the continent like 2016 Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns, Wits have continuously fielded a second-string team, which in a way is an indication that they would rather not participate, probably to channel their energies in domestic competitions.