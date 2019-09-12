Thembinkosi Lorch still yearns for big move

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch has revealed that he had a number of offers from overseas and admits to being disappointed that the move never materialised.

Lorch has had a meteoric rise in the past year, with the skilful winger capping it off by winning the PSL Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards.

His performances for the Buccaneers and Bafana Bafana have earned him admirers abroad, but the transfer window closed last month without the move happening.

"Yes, I did have some offers from overseas but they were not good [enough] for me and the club," Lorch said.

"My focus is on Pirates. I have a contract with the club and I will honour that."

Winning the gong for best player in SA has in recent times been the golden ticket for Thulani Serero and Percy Tau to earn moves to Europe, but it seems Lorch has to wait a little longer.