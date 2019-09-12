Soccer

Samir Nurkovic's goal is to help Chiefs

By Sihle Ndebele - 12 September 2019 - 10:31
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs says working as a team is key for Amakhosi.
Image: ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Trending Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic may have shown the potential of finishing the season among the top scorers, but the Serb's primary objective is to achieve goals as a collective.

Since making his debut in the 3-2 win over Highlands Park in August, Nurkovic has been the talk of the town, thanks to his rare attributes and unrivalled work rate.

"As long as I am creating chances for my teammates, as long as I am playing good, it's okay," Nurkovic modestly said at the Chiefs Village in Naturena yesterday.

"I am trying my best, as everybody knows I know how to do it [referring to scoring]. For me it does not matter who scores goals, as long as we have three points because we put the club first."

The Serbian striker was addressing the media ahead of their next league match against unpredictable Polokwane City at FNB on Saturday (6pm).

"As a striker my job is to score goals and I will be happy to score as many as I can. Of course, this is a new environment for me and I am coming from another continent. It was hard [to adjust] but it's getting better."

As the Amakhosi faithful have shown Nurkovic nothing but adoration, the feeling looks mutual as the 27-year-old marksman also never stops raving about the atmosphere at their games.

