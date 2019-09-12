Mathoho and Zuma sign new contracts at Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed that Mulomowandau Mathoho and Dumisani Zuma have extended their contracts with the club.
Chiefs took to Twitter to announce the duo’s three-year contract extension at Naturena.
The 29-year-old Mathoho started off the new season with a bang at Chiefs where he has been solid at the back and has even chipped in with two crucial goals.
"Mulomowandau Mathoho has signed a contract extension with the Club; July 2020 to June 2023‚" the club said.
Apart from Mathoho‚ Chiefs revealed that Zuma is also staying with the club till 2023.
"Dumisani Zuma commits to another 3 years. Zuma has signed a contract extension with the Club; July 2020 to June 2023‚" the club said.
Player Updates!— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 12, 2019
Zuma commits to another 3 years. Dumsani Zuma has signed a contract extension with the Club; July 2020 to June 2023.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/k7DSa0uZBg
The eye-catching defender's performances haven’t gone unnoticed and have caught the attention of the new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.