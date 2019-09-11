Bongani Sam doesn't regret move to Pirates

As he struggles to break into Orlando Pirates' match-day squad, defender Bongani Sam has emphasised he doesn't regret joining the Buccaneers.

Since signing for Pirates from Bloemfontein Celtic at the start of the season, Sam is yet to make his official Bucs debut, with the club's hierarchy preferring Paseka Mako and Innocent Maela in his position.

However, the 22-year-old full-back isn't disconcerted by his lack of game time.

"I have no regrets at all. I did not join Pirates by mistake. I am a kind of person who does not focus too much on what people say about me. What I know is that my chance will eventually come," Sam told Sowetan.