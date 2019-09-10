Mzikayise Mashaba making up for lost years

Mzikayise Mashaba has made his long-awaited comeback from a career-threatening injury and the Chippa United utility player is stronger than ever.

The versatile defender made an emotional return to the field recently after signing with the Chilli Boys recently.

Mashaba, 30, played a full match in the goalless draw against Polokwane City a fortnight ago. It was his first game in more than two years, having last played while at Mamelodi Sundowns in May 2017.

He has recovered from a debilitating achilles tendon injury he suffered in training at Sundowns. A few months after the injury Downs terminated his contract, reportedly for misconduct.