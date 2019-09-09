Sifiso Hlanti back in training for Wits after Bafana injury

Sifiso Hlanti might get a run out in Eswatini this weekend for his first action since injuring his knee on national team duty at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt two months ago‚ Bidvest Wits officials said on Monday.

The Bafana Bafana left-back has returned to full training at his club despite Wits coach Gavin Hunt predicting‚ at the club’s pre-season presentation of new players last month‚ that the 29-year-old would be out for the entire season.

But that has proven something of an exaggeration as Hlanti is back in action after key hole surgery for a meniscus tear.

Hunt is now considering taking him across the border this weekend where Wits are up against Young Buffaloes in the first leg of their African Confederation Cup second round tie.

It would be the perfect opportunity for a competitive run out.