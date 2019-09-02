Owen plays mind games in cup duel

Owen da Gama has claimed that his Highlands Park side remain the underdogs in their MTN8 semifinal duel with Polokwane City.

The Lions of the North and Rise and Shine played to a goalless draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend in the first leg.

Both sides still fancy their chances ahead of the return leg at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on September 18.

Appearing to play mind games, Da Gama insisted that Polokwane City are the favourites, even though not many teams can't come out alive at Makhulong.

"We are still the underdogs and they are coming to Makhulong for the second one. We are still the underdogs. we are still the rookies in this league," reiterated Da Gama.

"And they ended in a much better position than us last season [fifth for City compared to seventh for Highlands] and currently, they are in a good position in the league," said Da Gama.

"But in saying that, we will go back to the drawing board and plan very, very hard for the next game.

"We just have to be disciplined, well structured and plan well [for the return leg]. Anything can happen on the day," Da Gama added.

Meanwhile, Polokwane City coach Zlatko Krmpotic appears to be treading carefully already.

He sounded confident one moment and not as much down the line. "With the draw, we still have a chance," reflected the Serbian.

"We have no choice but to play for a win in Johannesburg and I think my team can make this result," he said.