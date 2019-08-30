Soccer

Clash with City no grudge match for Rodney Ramagalela

By Sihle Ndebele - 30 August 2019 - 11:50
Rodney Ramagalela of Highlands Park
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Having endured a torrid relationship with Polokwane City's hierarchy during his stay at the club, Highlands Park striker Rodney Ramagalela has insisted he holds no grudges against Rise and Shine.

As Ramagalela is still in mourning after the passing of his daughter last week, it remains unclear if Highlands coach Owen da Gama will use him in tomorrow's MTN8 semifinal first-leg clash against City at Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm).

However, Ramagalela has sounded ready to take on his former employers, who froze him out for refusing to sign a contract extension, before joining Highlands.

The marksman explained why he has no antipathy towards the Limpopo outfit.

"Look, football is like a circle. I do not think having a grudge against them [Polokwane] is going to help me because it's going to make me angry and not perform as I used to,'' said Ramagalela.

"I just have to be myself and play for Highlands Park. The rest is history. I do not want to put ourselves under any pressure, but we are Highlands Park. Our motto is winning and we will do everything to win regardless of who we play or who we have played before."

Ramagalela, who returned to training this week after being given compassionate leave, pinpointed City striker Mohammed Anas as one of the threats.

"We just have to make sure we neutralise their best players who play in the centre and Mohammed Anas, so we just have to make sure we apply ourselves right and keep our shape," he said.

