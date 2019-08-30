Clash with City no grudge match for Rodney Ramagalela

The marksman explained why he has no antipathy towards the Limpopo outfit.

"Look, football is like a circle. I do not think having a grudge against them [Polokwane] is going to help me because it's going to make me angry and not perform as I used to,'' said Ramagalela.

"I just have to be myself and play for Highlands Park. The rest is history. I do not want to put ourselves under any pressure, but we are Highlands Park. Our motto is winning and we will do everything to win regardless of who we play or who we have played before."

Ramagalela, who returned to training this week after being given compassionate leave, pinpointed City striker Mohammed Anas as one of the threats.

"We just have to make sure we neutralise their best players who play in the centre and Mohammed Anas, so we just have to make sure we apply ourselves right and keep our shape," he said.