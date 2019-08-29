Barcelona get tough Champions League draw as Liverpool face Napoli again

Holders Liverpool will face Napoli in the Champions League group stage for the second season running while Barcelona were placed in the toughest section in Thursday's draw in Monaco.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will also face Austrian champions Salzburg and Belgian champions Genk in Group E.

Barcelona will face Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan as well as Slavia Prague in Group F.

Champions League group stage draw:

Group A

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP), Club Brugge (BEL), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B

Bayern Munich (GER), Tottenham (ENG), Olympiakos (GRE), Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Group C

Manchester City (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Atalanta (ITA)

Group D

Juventus (ITA), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)

Group E

Liverpool (ENG), Napoli (ITA), Red Bull Salzburg (AUT), Genk (BEL)

Group F

Barcelona (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Inter Milan (ITA), Slavia Prague (CZE)

Group G

Zenit Saint-Petersburg (RUS), Benfica (POR), Lyon (FRA), RB Leipzig (GER)

Group H

Chelsea (ENG), Ajax (NED), Valencia (ESP), Lille (FRA)