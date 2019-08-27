Pule Ekstein changes style to suit Sabah

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein says the "Ekstein" who played in the PSL is different to the one now at Sabah FK. Ekstein made the move to the Azerbaijan club after his exit from Chiefs.

The 28-year-old was a fan-favourite at Amakhosi for his skilfulness and ball wizardry.

However, at Sabah, Ekstein has had to change his game, because dribbling is frowned-upon in the Premyer Liqasi.

"Here they don't want me to hold onto the ball for long. The ball must always be moving. Even in training we play one-two touches," Ekstein told Sowetan. "They don't want dribbling and show-boating. The fans and opponents don't take kindly to trying to embarrassing other players like that.

"Everybody will look at you funny if you try to pull those moves and that is what I have learnt so far."