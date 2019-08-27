Pule Ekstein changes style to suit Sabah
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein says the "Ekstein" who played in the PSL is different to the one now at Sabah FK. Ekstein made the move to the Azerbaijan club after his exit from Chiefs.
The 28-year-old was a fan-favourite at Amakhosi for his skilfulness and ball wizardry.
However, at Sabah, Ekstein has had to change his game, because dribbling is frowned-upon in the Premyer Liqasi.
"Here they don't want me to hold onto the ball for long. The ball must always be moving. Even in training we play one-two touches," Ekstein told Sowetan. "They don't want dribbling and show-boating. The fans and opponents don't take kindly to trying to embarrassing other players like that.
"Everybody will look at you funny if you try to pull those moves and that is what I have learnt so far."
The Bekkersdal-born ace had a good debut for his club last week in the 1-1 draw against Neftchi Baku where he had an assist.
"I am grateful that I was able to have a good debut and even provided an assist. Of course, I would have liked for us to win the match but I am glad with the way I have settled."
Ekstein says the standard of football in the Azerbaijan league over there is not too different to the PSL.
"The style of play this side is not too different. After all, football is football. The style here is that of one- or two-touch football. They like to play quick and on the transition."
Azerbaijan is a small country to the north of Iran that is about the size of the Limpopo province. Most of the citizens speak Azerbaijani, which is similar to Turkish.
Ekstein says he spends much of his time alone at his apartment and admits that the language barrier is sometimes a problem.
"There are only a few people who speak English this side. I spend most of my time training and at my place."
