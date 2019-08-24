Patrick van Aanholt gives Crystal Palace shock 2-1 win at Manchester United

A stoppage-time goal by defender Patrick van Aanholt gave Crystal Palace a memorable 2-1 win at Manchester United after a toothless display by the home side in the Premier League on Saturday.

Van Aanholt powered a shot past United keeper David De Gea following a howler by Paul Pogba after Daniel James scored in the 89th minute to cancel out a first-half opener by Jordan Ayew for the visitors.

Ayew scored against the run of play in the 32nd minute as Palace punished United's lack of creativity in midfield and bite up front, with Marcus Rashford missing a 70th-minute penalty for the home side.