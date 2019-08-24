Liverpool dispatch Arsenal for third straight win

Liverpool made it three wins out of three as Mohamed Salah scored twice in a convincing 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday to take control at the top of the Premier League.

Salah turned on the style after the break at the expense of Arsenal's close-season signing David Luiz whose decision to pull the shirt of the Egyptian gifted Liverpool a penalty to make it 2-0 and turn the game decisively in favour of the hosts.

It was the 12th consecutive Premier League victory for Jürgen Klopp's side -- their best winning streak in the competition and equaling their record run in the league, matching the streak of victories under Kenny Dalglish in 1990.

It was not the mauling Arsenal suffered in their 5-1 loss at Anfield in December but it was certainly an indicator that Unai Emery's side remain in construction mode and are still a good way behind the elite.

Emery's team arrived in positive mood after winning their opening two games and the Gunners' record signing, winger Nicolas Pepe, could have opened the scoring three times as he threatened on the counter-attack.