Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya has declared that Kaizer Chiefs are determined to arrest their four-year trophy drought and revealed that the Absa Premiership title is first prize for Amakhosi this season.

The youngster‚ who was born in the Eastern Cape town of Bizana 22 years ago‚ takes confidence from the perfect start that Chiefs have enjoyed after match day two.

Amakhosi are the only team still to have an all-win record from both their league matches – 3-2 away against Highlands Park and 1-0 at “home” to Black Leopards in Durban.

“I think it is a must for us to turn things around because it has been dry hey‚” said Ntiya-Ntiya at the club’s training base of Naturena in the south of Johannesburg as Chiefs readied for the SuperSport United clash.

“It’s been four seasons now without anything. So I think Kaizer Chiefs and Kaizer Chiefs only will win the league. The ambition is to win the league.”