U20s plot for Nigeria downfall

SA U20 interim coach Helman Mkhalele concedes that Amajita have a psychological edge over their first All Africa Games Group A opponents, Nigeria, based on the outcome of their previous meeting in a continental showpiece.

Amajita's Group A match against Nigeria will take place at the Centre Sportif F.A.R in Rabat, Morocco, this afternoon [2pm]. At this year's U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Amajita beat Nigeria 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after full-time, to secure their first ever third place finish in an

U20 Afcon tournament.

Prior to that impressive feat which added to their second consecutive qualification to a Fifa U20 World Cup tournament achievement, both sides had played to a 0-0 draw in their group fixture.

Mkhalele stated that this clash against their old rivals was not going to be a walk in the park, as it is Nigeria who would be raring to avenge their 3rd/4th play-off match defeat they suffered at this year's U20 Afcon tournament against Amajita. "We are expecting a tough match because, as you know, there is a rich history of rivalry between the two countries, regardless of the age group we are competing in," Mkhalele said.