TV show lets people into Teko Modise's personal life

After years of shying away from media attention on his personal life, retired football star Teko Modise will be letting the public into his life through popular series It Takes a Village.

The 11-episode series will see Modise lend a helping hand to young South African men who are faced with life challenges.

The first season of the show saw DJ Zinhle going back to her childhood hometown of Dannhauser in KwaZulu-Natal to help equip young women with tools to deal with challenges such as unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and crime.

With Modise at the helm, the second season will feature, among others, a young man who has been abandoned by parents and help an ex-prisoner with reintegration into society.

"It has been an incredible experience to be able to engage and walk in the shoes of guys from the hood and get to learn more about what they are going through," Modise said.