Sundowns face Chippa after the loss in DRC

Fresh from their trip to DR Congo, Mamelodi Sundowns are back home to face a spirited Chippa United tomorrow.

The team will switch their focus to the Absa Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (7.30pm).

Having clinched back-to-back league titles, Sundowns are looking to make it a hat-trick of title wins for the first time since the 1990s.

"It's important for the club to achieve. I want to be part of the success so that we leave a legacy," said coach Pitso Mosimane. "There is pressure to win from the fans and the board, so our culture is that of winning."

The games are coming thick and fast once again for Sundowns as they go back to their programme of playing a game every three days.

After their trip to Port Elizabeth, the club will face Bloemfontein Celtic in the first round of the MTN8 this coming weekend.