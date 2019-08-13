Sundowns face Chippa after the loss in DRC
Fresh from their trip to DR Congo, Mamelodi Sundowns are back home to face a spirited Chippa United tomorrow.
The team will switch their focus to the Absa Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (7.30pm).
Having clinched back-to-back league titles, Sundowns are looking to make it a hat-trick of title wins for the first time since the 1990s.
"It's important for the club to achieve. I want to be part of the success so that we leave a legacy," said coach Pitso Mosimane. "There is pressure to win from the fans and the board, so our culture is that of winning."
The games are coming thick and fast once again for Sundowns as they go back to their programme of playing a game every three days.
After their trip to Port Elizabeth, the club will face Bloemfontein Celtic in the first round of the MTN8 this coming weekend.
The Brazilians are fresh from suffering a 2-1 loss at the hands of Otoho d'Oyo in the CAF Champions League in the first preliminary round on Sunday. Mosimane's men had a difficult first-leg match where they found themselves two nil down for most of the encounter. All is not lost, though, as the away goal scored by the Thapelo Morena could prove priceless.
Mosimane will not be too pleased with the result after warning last week prior to the clash: "If it's difficult to play away make sure you don't lose. Rather get a draw and it is nice to get a draw with goals.
"They (Otoho) went to the group stages of the Confederation Cup and played against Raja Casablanca and they beat them 3-2 at home.
"They are big boys, dangerous on set-pieces and have hard running wingers. They are a strong team and typical of a Champions League team."