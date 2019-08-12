Much-criticised Kaizer Chiefs jersey gets an international accolade

Kaizer Chiefs are having the last laugh after their home jersey for the 2019/2020 season was voted in the top 10 in the world by Unisport.

Unisport sells football jerseys online and delivers all over the world. Chiefs’ purple away jersey was also voted in the top 10 last year.

Chiefs’ new home jersey received much criticism on social media, but the Amakhosi found their voice yesterday after their home jersey beat the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus and Arsenal to second spot. They lost out on the top spot to Italian outfit, Inter Milan’s away jersey.

"The new kit represents our vision for the new season. This year we're resetting; resetting our minds to reignite the passion and energy of the Amakhosi," said Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs’ marketing director, when the jersey was unveiled recently.

“Chiefs and Nike have created a new kit that is in line with our image and brand values. The technological advances and the stylish look of the jerseys will help enhance the boys’ performance on the field, and they will certainly look as glamorous as ever,” Motaung added.

According to their kit sponsor Nike, the kit features high-performance materials and lightweight construction crafted to enhance ventilation and moisture management, and increase the athletes’ ease of motion and precision.