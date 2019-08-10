Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs fast start to dispel Manchester United doubts

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he does not perceive fans' frustration over the Red Devils business in the transfer window, but needs a fast start to the new Premier League season against Chelsea on Sunday to turn the tide of opinion at Old Trafford.

Frank Lampard will take charge of his first competitive game in charge of Chelsea, but while some of the pressure on the Blues' record goalscorer to make an instant impact has been eased due to a transfer ban this summer, Solskjaer's honeymoon period is over.

The Norwegian enjoyed an incredible start to his time in charge as caretaker boss last season, but after being handed the job on a permanent basis, won just one of United's final nine games of the season to finish sixth in the Premier League.

A huge summer rebuild was forecast, even by Solskjaer himself, but only three players have arrived in the form of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.