Banyana will be a force at the 2023 Women's World Cup‚ says Hilton-Smith

Former Banyana Banyana coach Fran Hilton-Smith says the senior national team will have become a force to be reckoned with by the time the next Fifa Women's World Cup is held in 2023.

Banyana disappointed at their maiden World Cup in France a few weeks ago after defeats to Germany‚ Spain and China in the tournament group stages but Hilton-Smith - who started coaching in the early 90s after she starred for Eastern Transvaal as a left winger in her youth - expects great things from the side in four years time.

She said the mooted national women's league that is to be launched this year would have a profound impact on the game in the SA.

“Reaching the World Cup for the first time in France was a fantastic achievement by the girls and I think that in 2023 we will be a force to be reckoned with‚” said Hilton-Smith.