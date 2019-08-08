Eagles no mystery to Pirates

Orlando Pirates are confident that they know enough about their Zambian opponents to enable them to progress to the next round of the CAF Champions League.

The Buccaneers will square-off against Zambian side Green Eagles at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday (3pm) in the first clash of the preliminary round of the premier African competition.

Since their opponents were announced two weeks ago, the Sea Robbers have been hard at work studying every detail of Eagles' game.

"We have been preparing very well and we are looking forward to go to Lusaka to play the CAF game," Pirates skipper Happy Jele said.

"We know the opponent very well and have been analysing them. All that is left now is to go there and do our best."

Last season, the Soweto giants missed out on the knockout stages by a whisker as they crashed out in the group phase.

It has been five seasons since the club last captured silverware. Jele concedes that delivering a trophy to the Bucs faithful is long overdue.