Date set for Ultra Cup

The 2019 Shell Helix Ultra Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on October 12.

The tournament rights holder SMSA Tournament and title sponsor Shell Downstream South Africa announced yesterday that Amakhosi and the Brazilians will clash again at the iconic FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The Shell Helix Ultra Cup is a showcase of one of the best rivalries that South African football has to offer.

Sundowns claimed the bragging rights in last year's inaugural event by lifting the cup and this year Chiefs will hope to avenge that defeat at their home stadium.