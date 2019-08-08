Date set for Ultra Cup
The 2019 Shell Helix Ultra Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on October 12.
The tournament rights holder SMSA Tournament and title sponsor Shell Downstream South Africa announced yesterday that Amakhosi and the Brazilians will clash again at the iconic FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
The Shell Helix Ultra Cup is a showcase of one of the best rivalries that South African football has to offer.
Sundowns claimed the bragging rights in last year's inaugural event by lifting the cup and this year Chiefs will hope to avenge that defeat at their home stadium.
The Shell Helix Ultra Cup celebrates the fact that these two teams and their fans bring ultra-footballing performance to the field, to the stands and to everyday conversations every time they get together.
SMSA Tournament chairperson Jacques Grobbelaar said: "The 2019 Shell Helix Ultra Cup is going to be a spectacular match day. SMSA Tournament and Shell Downstream South Africa can assure fans of an incredible match-day experience. Both teams are ready, and we will once again head to FNB Stadium to see who lifts the cup on October 12."
Shell Downstream South Africa general manager for lubricants Anton Niemann said: "We want to ensure the fans have the best experience possible and will be launching some exciting surprises."
Ticket sales have officially opened.
