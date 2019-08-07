Soccer

It is 'Ndaa' for some, 'ciao ciao' for others

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 07 August 2019 - 09:40
Caio Marcelo is now in Portugal.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

There have been quite a few player movements in the past 48 hours in Premier Soccer League and National First Division teams.

Former Sundowns striker Cuthbert Malajila is the latest player to join Black Leopards.

Malajila, 33, parted ways with Sundowns two months ago. Before concluding a one-year deal with the Limpopo side, he was linked with a move to Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Zimbabwean's move was confirmed by his agent Mike Ngobeni of M-Sport Management. Malajila had been training with Leopards for the past few weeks.

Also on the move is former Polokwane City defender Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali, who has joined SuperSport United.

The 26-year-old left-back was one of the players who were let go by Rise and Shine at the end of last season.

Still in the PSL, Jose Ali Meza is back at Mamelodi Sundowns after a proposed loan switch to Maritzburg United fell through.

Meanwhile, former Orlando Pirates centre-back Caio Marcelo now plies his trade in Portugal. The Brazilian was let go by Pirates recently and has since joined Portuguese Primeira Liga club Casa Pia on a three-year deal.

In the NFD, Sundowns winger Katlego Otladisa will spend the 2019/2020 season on loan at Ajax Cape Town. Otladisa, who's touted as a future star, was on loan at Cape Umoya in the past season.

Fellow NFD side Royal Eagles are expected to snap up Ugandan international Allan Kateregga, who was last with Cape Town City.

On the coaching front, Democratic Republic of Congo mentor Florent Ibenge is apparently in South Africa after parting ways with AS Vita.

Ibenge is regarded as one of Africa's top coaches and was nominated for CAF's coach of the year alongside Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane in 2016. Mosimane won the award.

Ibenge's next move is not known at this stage.

