It is 'Ndaa' for some, 'ciao ciao' for others

There have been quite a few player movements in the past 48 hours in Premier Soccer League and National First Division teams.

Former Sundowns striker Cuthbert Malajila is the latest player to join Black Leopards.

Malajila, 33, parted ways with Sundowns two months ago. Before concluding a one-year deal with the Limpopo side, he was linked with a move to Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Zimbabwean's move was confirmed by his agent Mike Ngobeni of M-Sport Management. Malajila had been training with Leopards for the past few weeks.

Also on the move is former Polokwane City defender Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali, who has joined SuperSport United.

The 26-year-old left-back was one of the players who were let go by Rise and Shine at the end of last season.