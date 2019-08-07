Banyana's semis foe Zim offer real test in Cosafa

Banyana Banyana are looking good for their third consecutive Cosafa Cup title.

They face Zimbabwe in the semifinals at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth tomorrow (3.30pm).

Banyana have won five out of six Cosafa titles and guess who beat them in the final in 2011? Zimbabwe.

And Banyana midfielder Mamello Makhabane has admitted that Banyana's walk in the park in the group stage will count for little in this tie.

Desiree Ellis's charges beat Comoros 17-0, defeated Malawi 3-1 and brushed aside Madagascar 3-0 to book their spot in the semis.

"Well, there we are gonna be tested, honestly. Zimbabwe is not an easy team to beat and it will need our full concentration, and determination," said Makhabane.

"We must really show now that we are from the World Cup [in France in June] and just go there to do our best.

"Definitely, there's a lot of pressure, because people are expecting us to win. They've been saying that, 'Banyana have to win this Cosafa [Cup]. it's just an easy tournament for them'. That on its own is big pressure.

"Zimbabwe play more like us and they would want to prove a point, so that should be a motivation for us."

Makhabane, 31, has now reached 100 caps in SA colours after her appearance against Madagascar.

"But winning all the games on its own says something and I think it's a good motivation for us since especially we never did well in the World Cup [after a group stage exit], and the games we played before [the World Cup]," she said.