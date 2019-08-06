Man of the match Thabo Matlaba not satisfied with his debut
Thabo Matlaba of Black Leopards was man of the match in his first outing against Polokwane City, but he reckons that he didn't play a good enough game.
The former Orlando Pirates defender-cum-midfielder believes he is capable of doing more for the Limpopo side.
The home side Leopards were beaten 1-0 by their neighbours at Thohoyandou Stadium at the weekend, leaving Matlaba feeling that more can be done on his side as skipper to guide the team.
The 31-year-old was handed the captain's armband for the clash against Rise and Shine.
He says he's ready to take on the responsibility on a fulltime basis in a squad that boasts other experienced campaigners such as Thuso Phala.
"I will really appreciate the responsibility [of being the permanent captain], because I'm not a person who runs away from a responsibility. This team needs the experienced guys like us to push the other guys to go forward," Matlaba reflected after Leopards' defeat.
"Yeah, it's disappointing to have lost, because the [Leopards fans] were expecting a win from us, especially after the big signings of [Mogakolodi] Ngele, Thuso Phala and myself," Matlaba said.
"But I'm saying to the fans that they must not give up and that there are still 29 games to go. The race is still on."
Matlaba, who played a mere seven games for Pirates last season, wants to do more for the Vhembe side and he reiterated that he wasn't convinced with his performance against Polokwane City.
"You know, I'm not happy with myself. I will be happy the day we win. I think I didn't play my best even though I was [voted] man of the match.
"I think I can do more and I'm looking forward to the next game to do my best," Matlaba added.
Leopards are facing a long trip to Durban where they will take on Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.