Man of the match Thabo Matlaba not satisfied with his debut

Thabo Matlaba of Black Leopards was man of the match in his first outing against Polokwane City, but he reckons that he didn't play a good enough game.

The former Orlando Pirates defender-cum-midfielder believes he is capable of doing more for the Limpopo side.

The home side Leopards were beaten 1-0 by their neighbours at Thohoyandou Stadium at the weekend, leaving Matlaba feeling that more can be done on his side as skipper to guide the team.

The 31-year-old was handed the captain's armband for the clash against Rise and Shine.