Honour for Lucas Radebe as a new generation of UK fans named after him
In Leeds, footballer Lucas Radebe is so popular that even now, 14 years after he left the UK club, fans are still naming their children after him.
Radebe was astonished this week after fan George Bull posted a picture of himself and his newborn baby on Twitter, announcing he was naming his child after Radebe, also known as "The Chief" in Yorkshire.
"Wow, brilliant hope all is well," the star responded.
This is Lucas, born yesterday. Named after @LucasRadebe pic.twitter.com/CZvGWYo6c8— George Bull (@LUFCbully) August 4, 2019
Bull's tweet prompted several other people to share pictures of their sons, whom they, too, had named after Radebe.
Liam Anderson posted a picture his 14-year-old son, who was born the same year Radebe retired from the club. Responding to the tweet, Radebe said he hoped to meet the teen in person soon.
This is Lucas names after the chief @LucasRadebe born the same year Lucas retired #MOT#LUFC???? pic.twitter.com/AMP6VfShDs— Liam Anderson (@Liam_Anders21) August 4, 2019
Radebe captained Bafana Bafana several times‚ including during two World Cups‚ and was the first African to skipper a British top-flight club. He was bought by Leeds United for £250,000 from Kaizer Chiefs. He earned a testimonial at Elland Road stadium after more than a decade of service. Career-long knee injuries eventually forced him to retire.
Despite his success in the sport, just last year he lost a bid to run for South African Football Association (Safa) president, said.
The support shown to Radebe from UK fans left some users questioning whether South Africans appreciated him enough. "I am jealous, it seems like English people appreciate Lucas Radebe more than us South Africans," tweeted Chris Mayimele.
This must be humbling Rhoo, you really are a legend and we as the country are proud of you— #ThulaMonica?? (@SboMncwang) August 5, 2019
Also Lucas named after @LucasRadebe ?? congrats fella #lufc pic.twitter.com/Z9wnLxrSOb— Ritchie?? (@vaughans10) August 4, 2019