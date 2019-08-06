Gerald Phiri to prove a point against Wits
Baroka striker Gerald Phiri will be out to prove to Bidvest Wits that they made a mistake by releasing him when the teams clash at Bidvest Stadium, tonight (7.30pm).
For some time last year, Phiri was left in limbo after Wits opted against retaining his services. He was clubless for most of the year until he signed a short-term deal with Ajax Cape Town in January.
At the National First Division side Phiri did not enjoy much game-time.
He has now joined Bakgaga and is set to be in action against Wits.
"It's a work in progress and I think I can give myself 70 or 80%.
"We will see as the games go by my performances as I gain momentum," Phiri said in reference to his input in the 2-2 draw against Cape Town City at the weekend.
The Malawian made his debut for the Limpopo side against the Mother City outfit at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
The 26-year-old said there were positives the team can take out of that game.
"It was the first game of the season. People are still rusty, so the point is okay.
"I would have loved to top it off with a goal but I missed a few chances but that's football. A draw is better than a loss," Phiri said.
Baroka are hoping that head coach Wedson Nyirenda will be back on the bench after missing the opening clash.
A bungle in paperwork saw the club fail to renew his work permit in time for the start of the new campaign.
Ahead of the Wits game, assistant coach Matsimela Thoka said: "It was just a mistake on his papers but the management is busy with that and I think he will be back for the next game.
"We wanted to start with a win, especially because we were playing at home."