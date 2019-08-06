Gerald Phiri to prove a point against Wits

Baroka striker Gerald Phiri will be out to prove to Bidvest Wits that they made a mistake by releasing him when the teams clash at Bidvest Stadium, tonight (7.30pm).

For some time last year, Phiri was left in limbo after Wits opted against retaining his services. He was clubless for most of the year until he signed a short-term deal with Ajax Cape Town in January.

At the National First Division side Phiri did not enjoy much game-time.

He has now joined Bakgaga and is set to be in action against Wits.

"It's a work in progress and I think I can give myself 70 or 80%.

"We will see as the games go by my performances as I gain momentum," Phiri said in reference to his input in the 2-2 draw against Cape Town City at the weekend.