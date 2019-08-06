Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child on Tuesday.

After four daughters‚ South Africans will be delighted to know that the new addition to the family is boy and could follow in his father's soccer player footsteps.

Confirming the exciting news‚ City took to Twitter to announce the new arrival with the Absa Premiership side sending their congratulations to the couple.

"Cape Town City would like to congratulate Coach Benni who’s just welcomed a baby boy into his family‚" the club said.

"Future Bafana Star in the making."

And if he is a chip off the old block‚ then Bafana Bafana could be set for a boom time some two decades from now.