Percy Tau's small steps to his dream

Fans of Belgian outfit Club Brugge are warming up to Bafana Bafana international, Percy Tau.

This is a club that could pave the way for Tau to play in the English Premiership (EPL) for Brighton & Hove Albion.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star was on fire during his Club Brugge debut as they beat Sint-Truiden 6-0 on Friday. He played 81 minutes in this Jupiler Pro League clash and wrote his name on the scoresheet with a well taken goal.

Tau, 25, is on loan at Brugge from Brighton, because he still cannot secure a work permit to play in England.

He spent last season with Belgian second division club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, also because he failed to get a work permit to play for Brighton following his move from Sundowns, on a four-year contract.