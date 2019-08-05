Percy Tau only started training with his new club last Monday and yet went straight into the starting line-up on Friday to help Club Bruges to an impressive 6-0 home win over St Truiden.

Now he is set to make his UEFA Champions League debut as Bruges play on Tuesday at home in the first leg of their third preliminary round match against Dynamo Kiev of the Ukraine.

Tau‚ who won the African Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns‚ was on Monday named by coach Philippe Clement in his 20-man squad for the match.

Bruges‚ who were runners-up in the Belgian league last season‚ are forced to enter the competition early – two rounds before the group stage where Tau would get an enormous opportunity to show his talent to the world.

But first Bruges must win on aggregate over the Ukraine club – the second leg away in the Ukraine is on Tuesday‚ August 13 - and then get past either FC Basle of Switzerland or LASK Linz of Austria in the final playoff rounds.

Bruges were in the group stage of last season’s Champions League but because they got direct entry as 2018 Belgian champions.

But it was tough going for the club who won only one of their six games - 4-0 away at Monaco - and finished third in their group behind Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Bruges are confident after Friday’s demolition job but their coach has warned: “The match against Dynamo Kiev is one at a whole different level.

"I and my assistants have already watched several of Dynamo’s games.

"They have plenty of young talent and quality in all departments.

"We will need a strong Club Bruges in order to qualify‚” said Clement.