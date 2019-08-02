Harry Maguire set for Manchester United move after clubs agree record fee

Harry Maguire is set to become the world's most expensive defender after Manchester United agreed to pay Leicester City $97m, according to media reports on Friday.

The 26-year-old central defender --coveted by United since he starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals -- is to undergo a medical at United over the weekend, according to Sky Sports and the BBC.

Maguire's fee out-strips Dutch international Matthijs van Ligt who in July moved to Juventus from Ajax Amsterdam for a combined fee of $84.2m plus €10.5m of add-ons.

De Ligt's compatriot Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool £75m when he moved from Southampton in January 2018.