Harry Maguire set for Manchester United move after clubs agree record fee
Harry Maguire is set to become the world's most expensive defender after Manchester United agreed to pay Leicester City $97m, according to media reports on Friday.
The 26-year-old central defender --coveted by United since he starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals -- is to undergo a medical at United over the weekend, according to Sky Sports and the BBC.
Maguire's fee out-strips Dutch international Matthijs van Ligt who in July moved to Juventus from Ajax Amsterdam for a combined fee of $84.2m plus €10.5m of add-ons.
De Ligt's compatriot Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool £75m when he moved from Southampton in January 2018.
Maguire becomes United's third summer signing following full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, who arrived from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively.
Maguire made 69 Premier League appearances for Leicester after joining from Hull City in 2017 and signed a new five-year contract with the Foxes last September.
United's transfer business is unlikely to stop there with a potential swap deal involving Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala joining them from Juventus and Belgian international Romelu Lukaku moving to the Italian champions.