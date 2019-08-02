Bafana Bafana preparations on course - David Notoane

Bafana Bafana's CAF African Nations Championship (Chan) team upped the second leg preparations against Lesotho with an intense practice match against Jomo Cosmos this week, with coach David Notoane once again placing more emphasis on goal-

scoring.

The return leg will be played on Sunday at Dobsonville Stadium at 3pm. Entry into the stadium is free of charge.

The Chan team responded by walloping a full-strength Cosmos side 3-0, something that left Notoane and his assistant Kwanele Kopo smiling from ear-to-ear.

Bafana lost 3-2 in the first leg to Lesotho in Maseru last Sunday, but Notoane has always expressed confidence that his side will turn the tide around.