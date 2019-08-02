Bafana Bafana preparations on course - David Notoane
Bafana Bafana's CAF African Nations Championship (Chan) team upped the second leg preparations against Lesotho with an intense practice match against Jomo Cosmos this week, with coach David Notoane once again placing more emphasis on goal-
scoring.
The return leg will be played on Sunday at Dobsonville Stadium at 3pm. Entry into the stadium is free of charge.
The Chan team responded by walloping a full-strength Cosmos side 3-0, something that left Notoane and his assistant Kwanele Kopo smiling from ear-to-ear.
Bafana lost 3-2 in the first leg to Lesotho in Maseru last Sunday, but Notoane has always expressed confidence that his side will turn the tide around.
Notoane and his assistant Kopo have also called up unattached veteran midfielder Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane to guide the squad made up of mostly uncapped youngsters.
Notoane said he will see if he would utilise the experience of Yeye or use him to guide the youngsters outside the playing field.
The squad showed an appetite for goals against Cosmos, and in most instances ran the Jomo Sono side ragged under hot Soweto conditions.
The team was scheduled to continue with its training yesterday with two tough training sessions - one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. - Safa.net