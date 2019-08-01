Chiefs' fifth signing set to plug gap left by Hadebe

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their fifth signing ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

Amakhosi have welcomed left-back Yagan Sasman, who is also comfortable in central defence.

The 23-year-old joins as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Ajax Cape Town.

Sasman had been with Chiefs for the past couple of weeks and was being assessed. He's now on a three-year contract.

He's Chiefs' fifth signing after they also roped in Lazarous Kambole, Kearyn Baccus, James Kotei and Samir Nurkovic.

Sasman is a direct replacement for Teenage Hadebe, who has left to join Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

Not only are they both left- footed, but Hadebe - a natural centre-back - could also play on the left.

It appears that the move was meant to be for Sasman, because he joined Chiefs on July 10 - his birth date - to begin his assessment.

Sasman left Ajax after 12 years with the Mother City club, dating back to his development days.

He will fight for a starting spot with the likes of Daniel Cardoso, Mulomowandau Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana and Lorenzo Gordinho in the centre of defence, while he will have to contend with Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Happy Mashiane at the left-back.