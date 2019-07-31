Favourites Banyana Banyana take Cosafa seriously
Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk says they are not going to undermine any team in the Cosafa Cup despite being overwhelming favourites.
Banyana open their tournament with a clash against Comoros at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth this afternoon (3.30pm).
The SA ladies are in Group A alongside Comoros, Malawi and Madagascar. Banyana, who are the defending champions, are expected to ease into the semifinals by winning their group.
Desiree Ellis' charges have won the last two editions of the competition, and have claimed victory in five of the six previous finals played, their only blemish coming in 2011 when Zimbabwe pushed them into the silver position.
"We are absolutely excited to be back again, working hard," noted Van Wyk, who was part of the team that competed at the Fifa World Cup for the first time in their history. The tournament was hosted by France in June and Banyana failed to make it past the group stage.
"Coming here we know that all eyes are on us; we are a World Cup team and the defending champions [of the Cosafa Cup]," she continued.
"The motivation is there. There are new players that didn't experience what we did and we are there to keep them on their toes, and let them know what's expected at this level."
Van Wyk, however, made it clear that Banyana cannot afford to get carried away and think it's going to be a walk in the park, despite the fact that they beat Comoros 13-0 in their first and only meeting some years ago.