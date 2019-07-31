Favourites Banyana Banyana take Cosafa seriously

Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk says they are not going to undermine any team in the Cosafa Cup despite being overwhelming favourites.

Banyana open their tournament with a clash against Comoros at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth this afternoon (3.30pm).

The SA ladies are in Group A alongside Comoros, Malawi and Madagascar. Banyana, who are the defending champions, are expected to ease into the semifinals by winning their group.

Desiree Ellis' charges have won the last two editions of the competition, and have claimed victory in five of the six previous finals played, their only blemish coming in 2011 when Zimbabwe pushed them into the silver position.