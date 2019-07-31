Ernst Middendorp upbeat ahead of new season

There may be doubts about Kaizer Chiefs' chances of doing well in the 2019/2020 campaign under Ernst Middendorp, but the German is convinced Amakhosi will do it.

Chiefs are still reeling from an embarrassing ninth place finish last season, but the 60-year-old tactician has insisted that they are in a better position with players who were injured last term now available for the start of the season.

Middendorp's charges will be tested by Highlands Park in their season opener at Makhulong Stadium, Thembisa, on Sunday.

He looks forward to proving wrong the doubting Thomases.

"It will be a totally different set up," Middendorp promised this week. "Our biggest challenge [injuries] was very clear. Immediately, after finishing the season in May, we looked into it."