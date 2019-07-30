Cape Town City have confirmed the capture of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola‚ who left The Buccaneers as a free agent earlier this month.

The 33-year-old brings experience and some guile to the City midfielder‚ and had been a target of coach Benni McCarthy when it became clear he had no future at Pirates.

The pair spent a single season together at Bucs as players in 2012/13‚ which proved to be Makola’s first with the club and the last of McCarthy’s illustrious career.

Makola spent seven seasons with Pirates in all‚ but saw his influence on the side wane in the 2018/19 campaign.