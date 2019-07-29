Micho has faith in Delle

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says his new French goalkeeper Joris Delle, 29, has the quality, but most importantly the right attitude, to succeed at the Buccaneers.

The Serbian said goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen had an input in the signing of the former French youth international who played a handful of games for Dutch giants Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last season.

"When you look at his CV it talks volumes about him," Bucs' coach said.

"The challenge for him is... there is world football and there is African football... After 20 years in African football I can tell you an element of adapting, adjusting and acclimatising is needed.