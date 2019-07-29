Hlongwane on fast track to success

Rising star Bongokuhle Hlongwane is happy with his progress in the professional ranks and with good reason.

The striker from Nxamalala location in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, has been quietly working on his game at Maritzburg United.

Out of the blue, he received a late call-up to Bafana Bafana's CAF African Nations Championship (Chan) squad that played Lesotho yesterday.

Hlongwane, who turned 19 last month, made his PSL debut in the 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala Stadium in April.

His first goal for the Team of Choice came the following month against Tshakhuma as the KZN side retained their PSL status through the promotion play-offs after finishing 15th in the top flight.

With four appearances under his name and a confidence-boosting Bafana call-up, Hlongwane is raring to go in the 2019/2020 season.

"People didn't know me at all and only saw a young boy when we played Pirates," Hlongwane told Sowetan.