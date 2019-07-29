Hlongwane on fast track to success
Rising star Bongokuhle Hlongwane is happy with his progress in the professional ranks and with good reason.
The striker from Nxamalala location in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, has been quietly working on his game at Maritzburg United.
Out of the blue, he received a late call-up to Bafana Bafana's CAF African Nations Championship (Chan) squad that played Lesotho yesterday.
Hlongwane, who turned 19 last month, made his PSL debut in the 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala Stadium in April.
His first goal for the Team of Choice came the following month against Tshakhuma as the KZN side retained their PSL status through the promotion play-offs after finishing 15th in the top flight.
With four appearances under his name and a confidence-boosting Bafana call-up, Hlongwane is raring to go in the 2019/2020 season.
"People didn't know me at all and only saw a young boy when we played Pirates," Hlongwane told Sowetan.
He has come through the Maritzburg United development team after being scouted from SAB League outfit Nxamalala Fast XI.
Hlongwane has since featured in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) and was promoted to the first team last year. Despite playing just a handful of games in the top flight he has caught the eye and was even drafted to SA's U20 Fifa World Cup provisional squad earlier this year.
He didn't make the final team that represented the country in Poland, where they were knocked out in the group stage. It would appear that he's got an international future after the recent Bafana call.
Hlongwane, however, is also keen to show what he can do in the domestic league.
"I got a lot of calls after that match against Pirates and some were agents who wanted to represent me," he said.
"But after that I didn't make the final U-20 squad, so in my mind, I just told myself that I have to work harder.
"Now I got a call-up [to the Chan squad], so it shows that people notice when you work hard," Hlongwane continued.
"I'm not doing this to be noticed, but to go forward with my career."