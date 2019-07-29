Ambitious Zwane drops Arrows

Experienced defender Siyanda Zwane has hinted that Golden Arrows' lack of ambition left him with no choice, but to leave the club.

Zwane, who has since joined Bidvest Wits, spent last season on loan at Arrows from Mamelodi Sundowns.

It's believed that Abafana Bes'thende were keen to retain Zwane on a full-time basis, however, the Sobantu-born, Pietermaritzburg, right-back opted to snub his first professional club for the Students.

"Being the type of person that I am, I like to win. I want to be at a club that challenges for silverware. So my stay there [at Arrows] would not have been... [fruitful] since it's a team that rely on promoting youngsters from development," said Zwane, who cut his professional teeth at Arrows in 2006.

"Here at Wits you have players like [Thulani] Hlatshwayo, [Sifiso] Hlanti... you know national team players, they want to win. I like the coach [Gavin Hunt], he's ambitious... likes to win all the time. I am also a winner, so I said let me change and go to a team where I know I will win things."

The 34-year-old defender is optimistic that Wits can replicate the 2016/2017 season feat of winning the league.