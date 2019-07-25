Kaizer Chiefs not too fussed over new jersey hate
Kaizer Chiefs says it appreciates both the negative and positive feedback it has received from fans following the release of its new home and away kits.
Chiefs launched the two kits for the 2019-20 season on Monday, supported by the theme #BackToBrilliance.
The eye-catching design on both kits got a major thumbs-down from some, while others said they weren't "too bad".
Responding to the comments, Chiefs said it got the intended reaction.
"So loving the feedback Amakhosi Family, positive and negative, we love hearing from you, because like some say...there is never a dull moment with KC fans.
"Now many of you are talking about being mesmerised or dizzy, well thats exactly what we want to achieve. Confuse the....," Chiegs tweeted.
The post sparked a debate but the club maintained that people have their own opinions, adding that it was looking forward to a good season.