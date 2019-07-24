Jabulani Shongwe stays put at Highlands Park

Hard-nosed midfielder Jabulani Shongwe has confirmed his stay at Highlands Park, aiming to rediscover the kind of form that saw him attract interest from big guns Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in 2016.

Shongwe, who joined Highlands on a six-month deal in March from Chippa United, was one of the league's hot properties in the 2015/2016 campaign at Bidvest Wits. However, the 29-year-old's rich vein in form at the university side was short-lived as he was frozen out the entire campaign when Wits clinched the league title the next season.

"I am not leaving Highlands. My contract was renewed for another year,'' said Shongwe.