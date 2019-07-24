Soccer

Jabulani Shongwe stays put at Highlands Park

By Sihle Ndebele - 24 July 2019 - 09:27
Jabulani Shongwe of Highlands Park. / Gallo Images / Michael Sheehan
Jabulani Shongwe of Highlands Park. / Gallo Images / Michael Sheehan

Hard-nosed midfielder Jabulani Shongwe has confirmed his stay at Highlands Park, aiming to rediscover the kind of form that saw him attract interest from big guns Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in 2016.

Shongwe, who joined Highlands on a six-month deal in March from Chippa United, was one of the league's hot properties in the 2015/2016 campaign at Bidvest Wits. However, the 29-year-old's rich vein in form at the university side was short-lived as he was frozen out the entire campaign when Wits clinched the league title the next season.

"I am not leaving Highlands. My contract was renewed for another year,'' said Shongwe.

Highlands into PSL top 8 with Maritzburg victory

Peter Shalulile guided Highlands Park to the top eight spot in the Absa Premiership league when the Namibian international striker drilled home a 25m ...
Sport
3 months ago

"Last season I joined the club very late. I had no time to adapt. But this season I am here from the start. I want to return to my old self. Judging by the pre-season we have had, I am optimistic that people will see the Jabulani who did well at Wits.''

The central midfielder from Witbank, Mpumalanga, also shed some light on his 2016/2017 season at Wits and feels the tribulations at Sturrock Park toughened his character.

Listen to the latest episode of the SportsLIVE PODCAST

"It was frustrating to sit and watch football from the stands. I dropped my head. It affected me. But now I think all those tough times helped me grow. I am a stronger person now and I can stand any difficulty in life.

"The support from my manager [Jazzman Mahlakgane] and my family has kept me going. I have kids, so I had to continue believing that hard work would eventually pay off.'' Highlands open their league campaign by hosting Chiefs at Makhulong Stadium on August 4.

Shongwe joins a long list in exodus from Chippa

But midfielder waits for clearance
Sport
6 months ago

WATCH | Kermit Erasmus' moment of madness as Cape Town City are held by Highlands

Tendai Ndoro scored his first goal in almost five months as Highlands Park played to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Cape Town City in the Absa Premiership at ...
Sport
3 months ago

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
'Public protector must be removed' - Maimane speaks at neighbourhood safety ...
X