The country’s top referees are gathering in two groups from the start of this week for their traditional pre-season tests and rules update.

The panel of refs for both the Absa Premiership and National First Division (NFD) are being taken through their paces in Johannesburg and will have to pass the stringent fitness test if they are to be included in the panel.

The first group started on Monday and finish on Friday‚ followed by a second group over the weekend and into next week.

They will also be given updates of rule changes by Lim Kee Chong of Mauritius‚ a member of the Confederation of African Football’s refereeing committee‚ and Fifa instructors Jerome Damon of South Africa and Felix Tangwarima from Zimbabwe.