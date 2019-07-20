VAR will cause 'controversy' admits Premier League chief

Premier League interim chief executive Richard Masters admits VAR is certain to cause "controversy" when the technology makes its English top-flight debut in the forthcoming season.

The video referee system will be used for the first time in the Premier League after its introduction was delayed for a year to allow time to develop the system.

VAR has been used in England in the FA Cup and League Cup, as well as in numerous other foreign leagues and tournaments including the Champions League.

It hasn't been a huge success, with complaints from managers and fans about the slowness of the system and mistakes made by the officials.

"I have no doubt it will create some controversy because it is about the big decisions but we are prepared for that," Masters said.