WATCH | Senegal vs Algeria 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final closing ceremony
Egypt brought the curtain down on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a closing ceremony that preceded the final between Senegal and Algeria.
This is Africa, this is how we celebrate???#SENALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/u96p27PUYB— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019
Thousands of fans inside the stadium and the millions of television viewers around the world were treated to a spectacle of colours and splendour.
Performers took to the pitch to perform a six-minute medley comprising of songs.
Supporters from the two finalists joined the fun and sang their countries' favourite songs as they made their way into the stadium Cairo International Stadium.
#LesVerts fans at Cairo International Stadium ?️#SENALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/LcAkX0F6UF— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019