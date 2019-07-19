Soccer

WATCH | Senegal vs Algeria 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final closing ceremony

By Ofentse Ratsie - 19 July 2019 - 21:12

Egypt brought the curtain down on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a closing ceremony that preceded the final between Senegal and Algeria.

Thousands of fans inside the stadium and the millions of television viewers around the world were treated to a spectacle of colours and splendour.

Performers took to the pitch to perform a six-minute medley comprising of songs.

Supporters from the two finalists joined the fun and sang their countries' favourite songs as they made their way into the stadium Cairo International Stadium.

