Is it Lions of Teranga's Sadio Mane or Fox Riyad Mahrez?
Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane will renew their Premier League rivalry for a second time in Egypt, with Africa Cup of Nations immortality awaiting the victor in tonight's final between Algeria and Senegal (9pm).
Algerian star Mahrez was part of the Manchester City team that edged Mane's Liverpool for the English title last season, grabbing a pivotal goal on the final day of the campaign.
Liverpool standout Mane, however, is attempting to fulfil his "wildest dream" as one of just a handful of Africans to win both the Uefa Champions League and Cup of Nations.
For the marquee name in a Senegalese side ranked top of the continent, and a surprising 46 places above Algeria, the ride to the final for Mane and the Teranga Lions has encountered its share of bumps.
Two missed Mane spot-kicks, a group stage loss to Algeria, and the loss of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to a broken finger have tested Senegal's resolve in their quest for the Holy Grail of African football.
Coach Aliou Cisse is on a mission for personal redemption. He was the skipper of the side beaten on penalties in the 2002 final, with his missed kick handing the title to Cameroon.
"Having lost that final, I still have it on my mind," said the former Paris Saint-Germain and Birmingham City midfielder.
A maiden Cup of Nations for his country is a prize for which Mane readily admitted he would trade in last month's Champions League title.
"I'm ready to even swap a Champions League for a Cup of Nations. Going to Dakar with the trophy would be extraordinary. It would be my wildest dream," Mane told France Football before the competition.
Standing in the way, however, is an Algerian outfit that has undergone a remarkable transformation since the arrival of Djamel Belmadi as coach a year ago.
"To the Algerian people, I want to say I'm not a politician, not a miracle worker or a wizard, but that we will fight like we have fought to this point," Belmadi said after the semifinal win over Nigeria.
Algeria are the leading scorers in Egypt with 12 goals, including Mahrez's spectacular last-gasp free-kick against Nigeria, and haven't trailed in the tournament.
Mahrez, the Algeria captain, has been in fine form, brimming with confidence after helping City to the domestic treble.
"We are very happy to be in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations because it is something very special," he said. "It was our goal to do it for the people and for our families. We know they are behind us all the way. It's my dream to win the Cup of Nations."