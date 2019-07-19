Is it Lions of Teranga's Sadio Mane or Fox Riyad Mahrez?

Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane will renew their Premier League rivalry for a second time in Egypt, with Africa Cup of Nations immortality awaiting the victor in tonight's final between Algeria and Senegal (9pm).

Algerian star Mahrez was part of the Manchester City team that edged Mane's Liverpool for the English title last season, grabbing a pivotal goal on the final day of the campaign.

Liverpool standout Mane, however, is attempting to fulfil his "wildest dream" as one of just a handful of Africans to win both the Uefa Champions League and Cup of Nations.

For the marquee name in a Senegalese side ranked top of the continent, and a surprising 46 places above Algeria, the ride to the final for Mane and the Teranga Lions has encountered its share of bumps.

Two missed Mane spot-kicks, a group stage loss to Algeria, and the loss of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to a broken finger have tested Senegal's resolve in their quest for the Holy Grail of African football.