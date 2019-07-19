Andre De Jong inspired by fellow Kiwis

New AmaZulu forward Andre de Jong has opened up about his ambitions and expectations in SA, aiming to emulate his New Zealand compatriots Jeremy Brockie and Michael Boxall.

De Jong, 22, linked up with Usuthu as a free-agent, having left New Zealand top-flight team Eastern Suburbs at the end of last season.

"Obviously, it's luck that the Kiwis [referring to Brockie and Boxall] who have come over here have done well. I am also aiming for that," De Jong said after Usuthu's gruelling training session at St Peter's College in Sunninghill yesterday.

"Look. I'd love to sort of emulate that [what Brockie and Boxall have done in SA]. I would like to score a few goals, but also assist when played as a number 10."