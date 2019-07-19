Andre De Jong inspired by fellow Kiwis
New AmaZulu forward Andre de Jong has opened up about his ambitions and expectations in SA, aiming to emulate his New Zealand compatriots Jeremy Brockie and Michael Boxall.
De Jong, 22, linked up with Usuthu as a free-agent, having left New Zealand top-flight team Eastern Suburbs at the end of last season.
"Obviously, it's luck that the Kiwis [referring to Brockie and Boxall] who have come over here have done well. I am also aiming for that," De Jong said after Usuthu's gruelling training session at St Peter's College in Sunninghill yesterday.
"Look. I'd love to sort of emulate that [what Brockie and Boxall have done in SA]. I would like to score a few goals, but also assist when played as a number 10."
De Jong has absorbed some information about the Premier Soccer League from his countrymen - Mamelodi Sundowns striker Brockie and Boxall, formerly of SuperSport United.
"I have been lucky enough to be called into the national team with Broks [Brockie]. Obviously, he went really well in SA. I have been on a few tours with him [with the national side]," said De Jong.
"I have spoken to Boxall as well, trying to find out more about the PSL.
"He has been very helpful. I have a very good relationship with him as well."
The new Usuthu man also enjoys a solid relationship with the club's former striker Emiliano Tade, who is now on the books of Downs.
"Ispeak a lot with Emiliano. Actually, we played in the same league, but different teams back in New Zealand. We talk often," said De Jong.
The playmaker netted 38 goals from 36 games over the last two seasons in the New Zealand top flight.