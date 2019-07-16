Why Lehlohonolo Majoro went back to Usuthu

Well-travelled striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has explained why he returned to AmaZulu after leaving Bidvest Wits last month.

Majoro launched his professional career at AmaZulu back in 2011.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates marksman has suggested he decided to rejoin the Durban-based club because he feels he has unfinished business there.

"During my first spell at AmaZulu I played only one season, so I always knew in the back of my mind that I have to come back and repay the club for the platform that they gave me," Majoro said.

"AmaZulu is home for me, so it was easy to take the opportunity to come back here."