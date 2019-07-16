Our loss was tough to digest - Nigeria coach

Cairo - Gernot Rohr believes Nigeria will be stronger for their experience at this year's Africa Cup of Nations after his side suffered a painful, last-gasp defeat to Algeria in the semifinals.

Nigeria looked to be heading into extra-time against a team that required penalties to overcome Ivory Coast just three days earlier, but Riyad Mahrez won the game for Algeria in the 95th minute with a magnificent free-kick.

Coach Rohr said the loss was "tough to digest" for his players but stressed the current crop of Super Eagles had the potential to become "very good" given time.

"Our team is progressing well after the World Cup which wasn't bad, we've started work with a rejuvenated team. This team has a future.

I'm still under contract for another year and we'll see what happens after that," said the German.