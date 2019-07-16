My aim was to retire at Orlando Pirates: Thabo Matlaba

Black Leopards' marquee signing Thabo Matlaba admits that his wish was to retire at Orlando Pirates but the defender has nevertheless accepted the challenge at Lidoda Duvha with both hands.

Matlaba left the Buccaneers last month after seven years of sterling service. The industrious wing-back was an integral part of the Bucs team that won back-to-back trebles and made it to the finals of both the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

"I didn't think I would end up in Limpopo, to be honest, I thought I would end my career at Pirates," Matlaba said.