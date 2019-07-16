My aim was to retire at Orlando Pirates: Thabo Matlaba
Black Leopards' marquee signing Thabo Matlaba admits that his wish was to retire at Orlando Pirates but the defender has nevertheless accepted the challenge at Lidoda Duvha with both hands.
Matlaba left the Buccaneers last month after seven years of sterling service. The industrious wing-back was an integral part of the Bucs team that won back-to-back trebles and made it to the finals of both the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.
"I didn't think I would end up in Limpopo, to be honest, I thought I would end my career at Pirates," Matlaba said.
"I told them I couldn't stay without playing. At 31 I cannot stay without playing. It's better to go to another team so I can get game-time. It was an easy decision for me to come here. I had other solid offers from four/five teams. I was willing to start afresh away from Joburg and not with one of the big teams, that's why I chose to come here."
The former Bafana Bafana regular had only seven appearances in all competitions for Pirates last season, with his last back in October against AmaZulu.
Matlaba insists that he did not have a fallout with the Bucs technical team. "I had a good relationship with the coaches, that's why we sat down and they explained to me why I was not playing. Which was fair because the team was doing well, so I had to support the guys," he said.
Listen to the latest episode of the SportsLIVE PODCAST
Leopards have made big signings in the market with Thuso Phala and Mogakolodi Ngele also having joined the team. Matlaba said they will use their experience to help the team become a force to be reckoned with next season.
"Thuso and Ngele are experienced players who have won things. We will help the young guys to win something."