Kaizer Chiefs confirms departure of Teenage Hadebe to Turkey

Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe has joined Turkish Süper Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor ahead of the new season.

Chiefs confirmed that they have agreed to an outright sale of Hadebe‚ who featured for the Zimbabwean Warriors during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they finished bottom of the group‚ to Yeni Malatyaspor.

The former Chicken Inn defender caught the attention of the Turkish side with his performances at Chiefs last season where he was one of their notable performers in a poor season.

“Thank you to Teenage Hadebe for his service to the club‚ we wish you well in all your endeavours and good luck in Turkey‚” said Chiefs.